POLICE Worker Jailed For Deleting Video Evidence showing him speeding



Martin Gorst, aged 55, of Lon Cwybr, Rhuddlan, who is a systems administrator, in the speeding ticket department in St Asaph, for North Wales Police, was jailed for 10 months today, Wednesday, December 16, by Mold Crown Court, on a charge of trying to pervert the course of justice, after pleading guilty to deleting video evidence of himself wearing a cowboy hat, and doing 37mph in a 30mph zone, in between October 30, and November 5, 2019.

-- Advertisement --



Judge Rhys Rowlands, heard how Gorst’s tampering with video footage was only discovered after the officer who used the speed camera that recorded him, recognised him driving his vehicle, but when he went to check the footage in the computers, it had been removed and replaced with different footage, and a further investigation found that Gorst, who has since resigned his job, had done the same with speeding footage of his wife, Angela, some years earlier.

Sentencing Gorst, Judge Rowlands said he had, “Committed two very serious offences, which strike at the very heart of our system of justice. As an employee of the police you were trusted with access to sensitive information and expected to carry out your work in a diligent and trustworthy fashion”.

The judge continued, “Having got away with it in 2015 you did it again last year, no doubt in your own mind being confident you would get away with it a second time. Such behaviour can only be viewed as calculated”, concluding, “These offences are far too serious to be dealt with by anything other than an immediate prison sentence”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.