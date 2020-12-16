Polar Bear Victory as Arctic Drilling Project Rejected

POLAR BEAR victory as arctic drilling project is rejected by the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against a project for offshore oil drilling, that had been approved in 2018 by The Trump Administration. Protesters against the project can now celebrate after a long fight, and know that the Foggy Bay Island is safe. The decision was successfully appealed on December 7.

The Foggy Island Bay homes species that are listed as vulnerable including polar bears. Other inhabitants include multiple species of whales, sea otters and walruses. These are all endangered.

The original decision that threatened the polar bears would have seen an oil rig as well as a gravel mine and other buildings built in the bear’s habitat. Jeremy Lieb, Earth Justice attorney said, “In the face of a worsening climate crisis, the federal government should not be in the business of approving irresponsible offshore oil development in the Arctic.”

