PFA Sends A Survey To Clubs Asking If They Really Want To Take The Knee after the recent episodes of fans booing players



The Professional Football Association (PFA), has sent out a survey form to all the Premiership, EFL, and Women’s Super League professional football clubs in England, containing five questions, asking them whether they really wanted to continue the pre-match ritual in support of BLM, of ‘taking the knee’.

-- Advertisement --



The questions included asking whether the players would prefer to take the knee individually, by personal choice, or for the whole team to take the knee together, and asks their opinions on what could be done if there is still a bad reaction from the fans to this gesture, referring to the recent booing by fans at 3 recent matches.

The last two questions in the survey asked if individuals have any detailed thoughts on another more appropriate type of gesture that could possibly replace taking the knee

This situation has arisen since fans were allowed back into grounds, and earlier this week, an Exeter fan was removed from the premises, before the game with Harrogate Town, after booing the players, with boos and jeers also coming from the crowd during the Cambridge versus Colchester match, accompanied by cheers from the majority of fans, in an attempt to drown out the booing.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PFA Sends A Survey To Clubs Asking If They Really Want To Take The Knee”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.