DARK JUSTICE, paedophile hunters snare man grooming young girl for sex.

Stephen Jones, of no fixed address was snared by the Dark Justice paedophile hunters. Jones turned up at University station, in Sunderland, only to find that the 14-year-old girl that he was expecting to meet for sex, was in fact a setup.

Dark Justice are a Newcastle based group that set up fake profiles and have helped catch and secure convictions for over 100 online groomers. Jones had been grooming a girl online named Holly, and had sent lewd photos, and arranged to meet her for sex, despite her telling him several times that she was only 14.

The fake Holly profile was a setup by the group, and Jones was caught. Newcastle Crown Court heard how Jones had groomed the fake girl online after seeing the profile on the “Fast Flirting” app.

Jones has been sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years and will be on the sex offenders register. He will also enter alcohol rehabilitation.

