Over 300 passengers stranded on Birkenhead ferry after positive COVID tests

OVER 300 passengers have been left stranded on a ferry in Birkenhead after six crew members have registered positive COVID tests.

The passengers are being held on-board after the members of the Stena Edda recorded the positive tests last night (Tuesday, December 15) with 15 people reportedly now set to spend the Christmas period in isolation.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said: “Stena Line can confirm that six members of the crew of the Stena Edda have tested positive for COVID-19 last night. In line with our safety protocols we alerted the Port Health Authorities, who advised us to hold the vessel in Birkenhead as a precaution.



“322 passengers and 53 crew are onboard. The six crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for and are doing well, with only mild symptoms. 15 close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating.

“Stena Line is liaising closely with public health authorities on this matter who have advised us that we should disembark the vessel in Birkenhead.

“The welfare of our passengers and crew is paramount at this time. The passengers are being catered for and we will assist them with alternative travel arrangements.”

Stena Line said it was helping passengers find alternative travel.

