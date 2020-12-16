A Nurse who started with a cough and in the end lost both legs and an arm was found hanged at her home.

Jayne Carpenter, aged 53, from South Wales started with a cough that then developed into sepsis. This resulted in her losing both her legs and her left arm. The inquest on Tuesday heard how she had fought to keep her independence before she was found hanged on December 7.

-- Advertisement --



Jayne had fought to keep her independence and had been raising the £265,000 that would be required for limb surgery that she could not get on the NHS, and had so far raised more than £20,000.

The Pontypridd inquest heard how on December 7 Jayne had sent her husband on an errand, and how he returned to their house in Merthyr Tydfil to find his wife hanged.

Husband Rob aged 56, said in a tribute to his wife, “The brightest star in my sky has burnt out.

“Dedicated Jayne was desperate to lead an active life and said her independence had been stripped from me overnight.”

The inquest will continue in February 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nurse with a Cough That Lost Both Legs and an Arm Found Hanged”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page