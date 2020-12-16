Nottingham Students Dies After Falling from Roof

LOCALS and fellow students are shocked as a Nottingham Trent University student dies after falling from a roof.

Police were called to the incident on Tennyson Street, Radford after reports were received that two men had fallen off a house roof just after 1.30 am. The incident occurred on December 6 but fellow university students are just learning of the death.

Nottingham Trent University student Caitlin Rore said, “We had not heard anything about it up until last night.

“It is not very nice to hear. It is tragic.”

A fellow resident described hearing shouting and police and ambulances at the address, but was not sure what had happened at that time.

The student tragically died the day after the fall and the other man, aged 21, survived after suffering no life threatening injuries. The University is offering support to students and staff and are saddened by the death. At this time police have not yet released the name of the student.

