A MUM has been sentenced after trying to run over two teenagers that had attacked her daughter.

Angry mum, Mary Lawrence aged 38, of Prospect Woods, Longford, took the law into her own hands and tried to get revenge on two teenagers that had attacked her daughter of Fourteen.

-- Advertisement --



The incident occurred on Harbour Street, Mullingar, in March, 2018. Lawrence was unhappy with the manner in which the Gardaí had dealt with the two girl’s attack on her daughter. On Tuesday, the Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court heard how she drove at the girls while screaming “I’m going to kill you! You’re dead! I’ll go to jail for you!”

Lawrence had 25 previous convictions on record and had previously been accused of possessing a knife when confronting the family of one of the teenagers.

Keenan Johnson, Judge, accused Lawrence of taking “the law into her own hands” and sentenced her to three years in jail, suspended for 10 years. She will also be supervised by the Probation Service for a period of 18 months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mum Sentenced after Trying to Run Over Teenagers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page