MI6 ‘Licence To Kill’ Spy Goes Rogue but they fail to inform the Foreign Secretary

MI6 spy chiefs reportedly had a ‘licenced to kill’ agent, go rogue on them, committing serious crimes abroad, under diplomatic immunity, and they failed to inform the Foreign Secretary, with the situation only being brought to his attention last year, by an independent regulator, Investigatory Powers Commissioner (IPCO), when the agency had to renew the agent’s authorisation to be ‘licenced to kill’.

-- Advertisement --



It is not clear whether the Foreign Secretary at that time was Jeremy Hunt or Dominic Raab, but it is revealed MI6 did not divulge the full facts about the agent, thought to be an undercover operative, going rogue, or the fact that they had six months earlier, sent the agent some ‘red lines’, warning if he should cross any of those lines, then he would be ‘terminated’.

It is alleged by the IPCO that the red lines ‘were crossed’, and apparently suggested the government “ought carefully to consider” greater control and monitoring of their agents in the field, as under section 7 of the Intelligence Services Act, with the permission of the Foreign Secretary, British operatives can break the laws of any country, without the fear of prosecution.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “MI6 ‘Licence To Kill’ Spy Goes Rogue”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.