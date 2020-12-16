Members Of Russian Mafia Arrested Throughout Spain

MEMBERS of the Russian mafia arrested for huge money-laundering operation throughout Spain

The National Police and the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organised Crime have arrested at least twenty-three people in Altea, Alicante, Finestrat, Ibiza, Madrid and Valencia accused of masterminding a massive money-laundering operation for the Russian Mafia. One of those arrested was a Ukrainian hacker accused of stealing more than a billion dollars from backs in 40 different countries in 2018.

Upon searching the homes of many of the detained suspects, National Police found over €300,000 in cash, an assortment of weapons and luxury cars. Named Operation Testudo, the bulk of the arrests were made on Monday, December 14. Among those detained were lawyers, politicians, two members of the Guardia Civil along with an inspector of the Alicante National Police.

Due to the high profile of many of those under investigation, Operation Testudo is considered to be the largest investigation against the mafia in Spain in the last ten years.

