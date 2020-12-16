MCLAREN F1 announces its raised £285,000 for mental health charity Mind through initiatives from its fans, partners and team members in 2020.

The Formula One team, which is the former home of British World Champion driver Lewis Hamilton, has also announced that they will be continuing to support the vital work of Mind into the 2021 Formula 1 season by extending their relationship with the charity.

Money raised by McLaren for F1 charities as part of WeRaceAsOne campaign brings McLaren’s total fundraising in response to the covid-19 pandemic to more than £420,000 since the Austrian Grand Prix.

The team partnered with Mind for this year and its second competition, where entrants could win Sainz/Norris’s self-designed EifelGP helmets, raised almost £60,000 and the two one-off race-worn helmets were won by @KirstySays and @LoganVB.

Winner Kirsty Fraser tweeted: “Uh so this happened last week. Well done and thank you to @McLarenF1 for their partnership and commitment to helping those of us with mental health conditions and raise a phenomenal amount for @MindCharity.”

She continued: “This year’s been a rollercoaster (no pun intended) for us all and I’m grateful I’ve had the F1 to keep me going this year – in all its forms whether it’s online or on the TV. Promise I’ll look after your masterpiece @LandoNorris.”

Uh so this happened last week 🤯 Well done and thank you to @McLarenF1 for their partnership and commitment to helping those of us with mental health conditions and raise a phenomenal amount for @MindCharity https://t.co/LZx85GECpC — Kirsty Fraser 🏳️‍🌈👊🏿 (@kirstysays) December 15, 2020

