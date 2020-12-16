Man’s Body Recovered from Manchester Canal

A Man’s Body has been recovered from a Manchester canal in the city centre.

Police responded after ‘concern for the welfare of a man’ reports were received in the city centre canal area, near midnight on Monday. The area surrounding Castlefield’s St George’s Island was cordoned off on Tuesday morning and a search began.

The underwater search team were called in, and Police divers soon entered the canal to begin a thorough search. Unfortunately, the body of a man was recovered from the water on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said, “Police responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a man near Bridgewater Canal, Manchester, have sadly found a body.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the man’s next of kin has been informed.”

Police confirmed that they do not consider the death due to suspicious circumstances.

