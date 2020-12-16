A MAN who attacked former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 2015 has been arrested in a bar in Orense, northern Spain, for shouting pro-ETA slogans.

-- Advertisement --



The man, 22, was arrested by National Police after hitting another man in the head when he was attempting to remove him from the bar which he had burst into just before 11pm shouting slogans in favour of the ETA Basque terrorist group and the Bildu political party.

Customers asked him to leave, but he refused, hitting a man with a knife before fleeing the area.

The victim was bleeding from the head, and witnesses called the emergency services, who attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for knife wounds to the head which required stitches.

The National Police located the attacker in a street nearby, and he was identified as Andres de V.F., who punched former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy, when he was visiting Pontevedra as part of his electoral tour in 2015, and spent two years in a centre for minors.

Last year, he was also questioned when he attacked the coordinator of Vox in Pontevedra, Juan Manuel Rosales, when he was handing out pamphlets in the city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man who attacked former Spanish PM arrested again”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.