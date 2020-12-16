Man Leaps To His Death In New York After Stabbing

MAN leaps to his death from a New York building after stabbing someone in the head

New York police reported that a man jumped to his death from the rooftop of a building in lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning, December 16. Officials rushed to an apartment near Canal Street and Orchard Street shortly after 10am where a heated argument was taking place between two men.

The Post reported that the older man stabbed a 43-year-old person in the head. The attacker then went to the 5th floor rooftop of the building and jumped to his death. A man carrying out work in the building told The Post that he saw a bloody knife on the stairway and blood spattered on the wall.

The stabbed man was transferred to the NYC hospital where is condition is said to be non-life-threatening.

