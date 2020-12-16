Man finds €3,000 worth of lottery tickets and hands them in

A MAN, 27, in Malaga found €3,000 worth of lottery tickets near his home and returned them to the lottery seller.

According to a report in national Spanish daily ABC, he saw a folder on a car when he looked out of his third-floor window. He went down to see what it was and found at least 95 lottery tickets for El Gordo Christmas lottery.

He picked it up, left a note on the car and called the police, who arrived on the scene, and he gave them the tickets and went off to work.

He hadn’t got far when his phone rang, it was the lottery seller who had been given the ticket by the police and wanted to thank them. The seller also gave the man and the officers some Euromillions tickets to thank them.

The man who returned the €3,000 worth of lottery tickets has also asked the seller to come by his place of work so he could buy one from him, hoping that some luck would come from his good deed.

