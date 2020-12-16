Man faked own death for insurance money

NATIONAL POLICE in Vigo arrested a man for faking his own death so his family could claim €200,000 insurance money.

The investigation began in late 2019 when the Colombian man went to the police station in Vigo to present a request for political asylum.

When they took his fingerprints, the police found that another Colombian citizen was already registered in the system who had lived in Spain and left the country in 2005.

The police then had to determine whether the previous resident had been in Spain with forged documents or if the person requesting asylum was the one committing fraud.

They discovered that in 2005, his family had received compensation from a Spanish insurance company as the man had life insurance. To do so, they had presented document proving him dead to the authorities. It was then confirmed that the death certificate had been forged and that the man, 46, had paid a Colombian civil servant to provide them.

The man was arrested and charged with fraud, his request for asylum denied and he as issued with an extradition order. He will also have to stand trial in Spain for fraud against the insurance company.

