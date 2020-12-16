LOVE ISLAND Presenter Laura Whitmore Is Pregnant, she confirms, after getting married in secret recently



Just a few hours after revealing that she had secretly married 32-year-old comedian, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore, aged 35, the Love Island presenter, and new Celebrity Juice team captain, has announced via Instagram, today (Wednesday), that she is pregnant, and expecting a baby early in 2021.

Laura posted a photo on her Instagram of a baby onesie with ‘Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O’ Mine’, saying, “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control”.

She continued, “Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact, I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”.

Keith Lemon, Laura’s co-star on Celebrity Juice, posted, “At last! Massive ‘public’ congratulations! Lots of love and magical powers! Xxxxxx”, with Laura replying, “Haha! Thanks for doing all those challenges on juice I couldn’t do xxx”, and husband Iain posted his own comment, showing his games console, with a sticky note saying, “I will miss you xxx”.

