Local Police force placed in isolation due to infection

MANY towns in Mallorca have relatively small Local Police forces which under normal circumstances are more than adequate to face day to day needs.

Covid-19 however has changed the complexion of things and in Binissalem after two of the eight officers in the force tested positive for coronavirus, they have all been made to self-isolate until December 21.

This doesn’t mean however that the town is left open to hordes of marauding robbers as the mayor, Víctor Martí, has confirmed that he has made arrangements with the Guardia Civil and Local Police in Inca to be available to respond to emergencies.

