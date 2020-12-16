Life sentence confirmed for Gabriel’s killer

THE Supreme Court has confirmed the life sentence handed down to the killer of eight-year-old Gabriel Cruz, Ana Julia Quezada.

-- Advertisement --



The boy was murdered on a property in Rodalquilar, Almeria, in February 2018, by his father’s girlfriend, a former prostitute from the Dominican Republic.

The Supreme Court has supported the decisions of the Almeria Provincial Court and the Andalucia High Court of Justice by confirming the maximum sentenced for the murderer and rejecting her appeals.

On February 27, 2018, Gabriel went to play with his cousins and his father’s girlfriend convinced him to go with her to the house where she suddenly and intentionally hit him against the wall or floor and covered his nose and mouth until she killed him.

The search for the boy lasted 11 days, during which Quezada pretended to be upset and created false hope for the family by claiming to have found his t-shirt.

She was arrested on March 11, 2018, upon arrival at her home in Vicar having dug up Gabriel’s body and put it in the boot of her car. The investigation had focused on her secretly for several days before her arrest, but officers did not want her to think that they suspected her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Life sentenced confirmed for Gabriel’s killer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.