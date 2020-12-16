LECTURERS slate students after Zoom presentations in an unmuted meeting

Lecturers at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Ireland have been forced to apologise after an embarrassing blunder saw them mocking students on a Zoom call that wasn’t muted, meaning the unfortunate students heard every jibe. The conversation was circulated on WhatsApp and Snapchat by a student who recorded it.

-- Advertisement --



After a series of class presentations, one lecturer was heard saying: “I couldn’t take much more of them anyway, I was exhausted. ‘I thought I’d have to get a drill and start drilling my teeth, they were so painful to be listening to.”

Another lecturer said: “I thought that f**king [name], I thought he’d never – and he’s sick, that lad – I didn’t like to, and eventually I said I have to do something, and he still didn’t stop.”

GMIT president Dr Orla Flynn said: “I would like to wholeheartedly apologise to our students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay. GMIT is known as a student-centred institute and some of the comments made by our staff do not reflect the values to which we aspire.

“We are taking the breaches of GMIT policies and data protection legislation very seriously. Apologies will be issued to the students directly concerned.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lecturers Slate Students In Unmuted Zoom Meeting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.