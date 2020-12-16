KYLIE Jenner has been named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, beating out the competition by more than $400 million (€328 million).
Thanks to a deal struck with beauty conglomerate Coty Inc, which saw her sell a 51 per cent controlling stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand in January, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner topped the list and earned more than the rest of the top five combined.
According to Forbes highest-paid celebrity of 2020 list, despite a crippling year for most due to the COVID pandemic and economic crisis, the reality star turned beauty and cosmetics mogul raked in almost $600 million (€492 million).
Another Kardashian/Jenner link comes in the form of the second highest-earner, Kanye West, who brought in $170 million (€139 million), after collecting most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.
The rest of the top 10 were as follows:
- ROGER FEDERER ($106.3M)
- CRISTIANO RONALDO ($105M)
- LIONEL MESSI ($104M)
- TYLER PERRY ($97M)
- NEYMAR ($95.5M)
- HOWARD STERN ($90M)
- LEBRON JAMES ($88.2M)
- DWAYNE JOHNSON ($87.5M)
