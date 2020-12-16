KYLIE Jenner has been named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, beating out the competition by more than $400 million (€328 million).

-- Advertisement --



Thanks to a deal struck with beauty conglomerate Coty Inc, which saw her sell a 51 per cent controlling stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand in January, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner topped the list and earned more than the rest of the top five combined.

According to Forbes highest-paid celebrity of 2020 list, despite a crippling year for most due to the COVID pandemic and economic crisis, the reality star turned beauty and cosmetics mogul raked in almost $600 million (€492 million).

Another Kardashian/Jenner link comes in the form of the second highest-earner, Kanye West, who brought in $170 million (€139 million), after collecting most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

The rest of the top 10 were as follows:

ROGER FEDERER ($106.3M)

CRISTIANO RONALDO ($105M)

LIONEL MESSI ($104M)

TYLER PERRY ($97M)

NEYMAR ($95.5M)

HOWARD STERN ($90M)

LEBRON JAMES ($88.2M)

DWAYNE JOHNSON ($87.5M)

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kylie Jenner has been named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.