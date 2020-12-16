Investigation Launched Into Death Of Migrant In Spain

INVESTIGATION launched into the death of a migrant woman in a hotel in Playa del Ingles on Spain’s Canary Islands

The National Police have launched an investigation after the lifeless body of a 22-year-old migrant man was discovered in a hotel in Playa del Ingles in the Canary Islands on Monday, December 14, according to Efe. Friends of the victim sounded the alarm when they couldn’t find him on Monday night.

There are currently 6,000 migrants housed in various hotels throughout the Canary Islands while camps are being prepared for them. Sources from the Higher Police Headquarters told Cadena Ser that police are currently investigating the circumstances of his death and have not yet released the name of the hotel, where the remaining migrants are still staying.

________________________________________________________________________

