Investigation into death of dog at the hands of Local Police

THE Environmental Branch of Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a dog which was tied up by Local Police officers in Mediona.

The catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, are investigating the case, which occurred when a man was walking his dog in the Sant Elies area and his pet was attacked by another dog from an uninhabited property.

The dog owner, a Local Police officer from Capellades who was off-duty, wanted to immobilise the attacking animal, and called in back-up. When they arrived, they helped him to tie up the dog, using a tie on its nose and mouth which caused it to suffocate. He is now under investigation for animal abuse.

The local town hall expressed its concern regarding the death of the dog, and highlighted that the Mossos d’Esquadra are handling the case, while promising to do everything they can to aid the investigation.

The mayor, Juli Silvestre, said that locals would have to reflect on how animals are left to live on uninhabited properties.

If the investigation into the death of the dog at the hands of the Local Police goes to court, the Foundation for Advice and Action in Defence of Animals (FAADA) plans to appear for the accusation.

