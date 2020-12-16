Interest In Buying Sierra Nevada Ski Lodge Up

INTEREST in buying a Sierra Nevada ski lodge is up 107 per cent on last year

The demand for owning a home in Spain’s iconic ski resort has risen exponentially in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over whether the facilities will even open this year, according to a report published by Idealista on Tuesday, December 15.

“This situation could be due to the interest of families with medium / high purchasing power in having a second home in a natural environment in the event of a new confinement, but without giving up the services offered by the regions where sports can be enjoyed in winter,” according to the real estate portal.

The greatest increase in demand has been in Granada, where searches for houses in Sierra Nevada have grown by 107 per cent compared to last year, closely followed by Madrid, Girona and Lleida.

