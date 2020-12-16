Illegal international table tennis gambling syndicate busted

AN illegal international table tennis gambling syndicate has been busted and a man has been charged after corrupt bets placed on the matches resulted in winnings valued at $500,000 (€410,662).

New South Wales (NSW) Organised Crime Squad detectives have charged a man as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged gambling syndicate placing corrupt bets on international table tennis tournaments.

Strike Force Brombal was established in June to investigate transnational gambling and enquiries revealed a 40-year-old man was receiving information relating to fixed table tennis matches in Europe resulting in the huge winnings.

The strike force executed nine search warrants on Wednesday, December 16 and around $12,000 cash, documentation and electronic devices were seized, resulting in the arrest of the man, who was charged with using corrupt conduct information to bet on events and knowingly dealing with proceeds of criminal intent.

