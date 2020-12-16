HUGE Fire Breaks Out At Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire



Emergency services are currently battling a huge blaze that broke out this evening (Tuesday), at the popular Drayton Manor theme park, in Staffordshire, famous with families for its many adventure rides and zoo, with local reports of flames and smoke billowing above the trees, many metres into the night sky.

Staffordshire Fire Service tweeted, “Fire crews from Tamworth, Mercia, Chase Terrace, Burton on Trent, Cannock, and Barton Under Needwood are currently dealing with a large fire within the grounds of Drayton Manor. Please keep windows and doors closed”.

Tamworth Informed, a local news site, has reported that the fire apparently broke out in one of the theme park’s toilet blocks, and it was not yet clear if any of the animals of the zoo have been harmed, or if there was damage to any of the park’s attractions, as fire crews continued to tackle the blaze well into the night.

