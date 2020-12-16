RESTAURATEUR Raffaele Morelli the much respected and popular co-owner of the Valparaiso restaurant on the road to Mijas Pueblo is renowned for his charming manners, his superb restaurant and his genuine interest in his customers.

Having been there at the start of the growth of the nascent hospitality industry on the Costa del Sol, Raffaele alongside brothers Vittorio and Sandro were certainly innovators and Valparaiso was a true oasis of good food and a great venue to visit.

Sadly, he is not so well at the moment and because of this, he has had to close the restaurant which is now up for sale but as he celebrates his 80th Birthday on December 18, Raffaele can be sure that there is a huge number of customers and friends who like those of us at Euro Weekly News wish to send their best wishes and love to him.

Having spent some time in London learning all there is about the hospitality business, Raffaele and Vittorio moved to Spain and opened Valparaiso an amazing 36 years ago and created a unique operation which attracted celebrities, holidaymakers and local residents who kept coming back for more.

A visit to Valparaiso was special and Raffaele was always there, elegant in a smart suit with a smile on his face and a word of greeting to everyone who entered his special kingdom which offered top quality food, impeccable service, lively, but not obtrusive music all taking place in a wonderful setting.

On his birthday, Raffaele can be proud of all that he achieved with Valparaiso and we send him our very best wishes.

Happy 80th Birthday Raffaele Morelli from all at EWN