GMAIL Goes Down Again for thousands of users



Gmail users have been reporting experiencing problems again tonight (Tuesday), as the Google email service has once again had problems, for the second time in the past two days.

Thousands of customers started contacting the outage tracking site, Downdetector, at around 10pm local UK time, reporting issues with messages not sending, emails bouncing back, and not being able to log-in to any Google services, mostly in New Zealand, Australia, the USA, and the UK.

A message on the Google website says, “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 12/15/20, 5:00 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users can access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour”.

Google also tweeted, “Our team is aware of this issue and working on a fix. Appreciate your patience”.

