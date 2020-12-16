Girl set up for rape by ‘friend’

NATIONAL POLICE in Almeria arrested a woman who tricked a friend so that her boyfriend and another man could rape her.

The events took place a month ago, but the victim, aged 17, had not reported it until now as she was in a state of panic due to the threats she had received.

Once she reported it to National Police in El Ejido, they launched an investigation.

The victim and the other woman had been friends for several years and invited her to a private party with her boyfriend and another man in a house in El Ejido.

During the party, the older woman convinced the girl to accompany her to a bedroom, where she was raped.

She and her boyfriend were arrested immediately after the victim made the complaint, charged with crimes against sexual freedom and corruption of minors. The woman who set her ‘friend’ up for rape hit one of the National Police officers and attempted to escape when she was being taken to the police station, so she has also been charged with attacking an officer of the law.

The third man was found several days later at his mother’s house in Roquetas de Mar, where he had been hiding since he found out he was wanted. After negotiating with him, he was finally arrested.

They have all since appeared in court.

