Fundraising through art in La Marina, Finestrat

A POP-UP art gallery in the La Marina Shopping Cente (Finestrat) is raising funds to help children in Guatemala.

The charity, Education for the Children (www.eftc.org.uk), is based in Nottingham although the founders are currently located in the Alicante area.

They have been given the use of a rent-free shop, which is being used as a pop-up art gallery displaying contributions from British and Spanish artists who are keen to raise money for the children of Guatemala.

All of the art works are for sale and there is a framed football shirt signed “Ronaldo from Brazil” which is also up for grabs. All purchases can be shipped anywhere in Europe for €20

The initiative continues until February 5 at Unit 45, Lower floor, La Marina Shopping Centre, Finestrat (just outside Benidorm).

