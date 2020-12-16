Four UK Nations Announce ‘this cannot be a normal Christmas’

Four UK Nations Have Issued a Joint Rare Statement Saying- ‘this cannot be a normal Christmas’.

Boris Johnson today, Dec. 16, confirmed Christmas bubbles will still be allowed from December 23-27 – but urged people to keep festivities small, short and local. In a rare event, leaders from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales had been locked in talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to decide whether to tear up the Christmas rules allowing people to form bubbles with loved ones over the festive period.

The legal framework allowing people a five-day limited exemption from the normal rules remains the same in all countries except for Wales. But the guidance in each country differs, creating a ‘hotchpotch of advice’ across the UK.

Boris Johnson confirmed the original UK-wide easing of restrictions would go ahead between December 23-27 – as the Government did not want to “criminalise” people over long-held festive plans. However, Wales has decided to legislate to restrict mixing to two households. Leaders across the UK have toughened the guidance following surges in coronavirus rates in parts of the country.

