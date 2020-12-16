A Cadiz farmer is under investigation accused of “continued animal abuse” against 12 horses and donkeys, six of which died.

ACCORDING to the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Algeciras Guardia Civil, the landowner is suspected of “equine trafficking” and has 175 livestock on his farm.

-- Advertisement --



The horses, many of them registered in the name of their former owners, were frequently found wandering around San Roque and La Línea.

During its 12-month investigation, Seprona discovered the farmer had received a large amount of money from expats who, on seeing the conditions in which the animals were being kept, offered to cover the cost of care and maintenance.

He is accused of 12 crimes for the abandonment of 12 animals, resulting in the death of six.

The remaining animals will now be assessed by veterinarians to “determine the existence of additional criminal liability”, with the support of Malaga-based equine rescue association, Refugio El Burrito.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Farmer accused of “continued animal abuse” after 6 horses and donkeys left to die”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.