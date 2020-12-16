FAMILY Of Salisbury Woman Killed By Novichok Look To Sue Russia for her murder



Lawyers representing the family of Dawn Sturgess, who died aged 44, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in June 2018, have started legal action in the High Court, under the European Convention on Human Rights, against the Russian Federation, its Ministry of Defence, and military intelligence service.

Dawn, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, found a discarded perfume bottle, which, unknown to them, contained the deadly nerve agent, novichok, allegedly used by two Russian military officers for the attempted assassination of a former MI6 agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, with Dawn passing away four months later due to the effects of the novichok, but Charlie survived.

The London court must decide if Dawn died as the result of a sponsored hit by Russia, but the case cannot be heard until after an inquest, to determine who was behind the murder, due to take place in 2021.

It was always claimed that the hit was sanctioned from the highest level, possibly by Vladimir Putin, and Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two military operators, have been charged by prosecutors with attempted murder, and conspiracy to murder, with European arrest warrants issued for them, but so far, no charges have been brought.

