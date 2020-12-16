Extra June bank holidays suggested as incentive for “postponing” Christmas

By
Tara Rippin
Extra June bank holidays suggested as incentive for
Extra June bank holidays have been suggested as an incentive for “postponing” Christmas in Ireland, says public health expert.

DR Gabriel Scully told RTÉ radio’s Today that the Irish and UK governments should ask families to postpone Christmas family gatherings to the summer holiday in June 2021.

He said two extra bank holidays would act as an incentive for people to social distance from their loved ones over the festive period.

Dr Scully pointed out that by then the vaccine would have helped combat the spread of coronavirus.


He also questioned the management of the pandemic in the North of Ireland, saying restrictions should never have been lifted in the region.

The health expert said bed occupancy is currently higher than at the height of the pandemic but bars, restaurants and shops remain open.


