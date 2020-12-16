Exodus of Madrid Nurses Before a Third Wave Can Hit

MADRID is experiencing an exodus of nurses ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

In the last few months alone over 100 nurse more than in the same period last year have already left, and more are set to do the same. The ongoing treatment of COVID-19 patients has left nurses exhausted and many fear they are unable to face a third wave of the virus.

One nurse Amanda Bielza has headed to Valencia and said, ” I did not see myself capable of facing another wave”, while another nurse has opted for a war zone in Afghanistan over staying in Madrid.

