EX-Arsenal striker and cancer survivor John Hartson is now a CBD ambassador after using the oil to treat lingering injuries from his playing career.

John Hartson, former Arsenal, Celtic and Wales striker, said he still deals with injuries from his playing days when he spoke to The Sun, revealing that CBD has helped treat his back pain and mental health.

“There are few people in the game who have had more serious injuries than me,” he argued. “I had two back ops, which caused me to miss the UEFA Cup Final. I’ve had surgeries on my brain and lungs. I’m feeling great since starting with the oil,” the testicular cancer survivor said.

RETWEET for a chance of a free bottle,I’m feeling great since starting @supreme_cbd being able to train due to several operations, my aches and pains my sleep pattern is so much better. For 30% discount off all products use the exclusive code Hartson at https://t.co/yVE50N3HDP 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/tyOS9sjuLa — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) December 9, 2020



Earlier this year, Hartson, who also played for Luton Town, West Ham, Wimbledon, Coventry, West Brom and Norwich before retiring in 2007, became an ambassador for Supreme CBD, a company started by British boxer Anthony Fowler.

“It helps with anxiety, depression, aches and pains, sleep and is used by loads of top boxers to aid their recovery,” Hartson said, adding that he consumes CBD in gummies and oil.

