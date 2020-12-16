EMERGENCY caesarean performed on a mum in Spain’s Valencia after she suffered a stroke and was saved by her 4-year-old son

A pregnant mum and her unborn baby were saved by her quick-thinking four-year-old who used WhatsApp voice messages to alert relatives when she suffered a stroke in their home in the Grao de València neighbourhood on Sunday, December 13. An emergency caesarean was performed on the mum on December 15 at Hospital Clinico de València and the baby boy is said to be doing well.

-- Advertisement --



The brave four-year-old flooded the phones of his grandmother and his mother’s friends with WhatsApp and Messenger messages after she collapsed. Every time they called, the little boy would answer and tell them that “Mom is asleep” or that “she won’t answer me.” Finally, family friends came to the house and tried to get the boy to open the door before a neighbour called the National Police.

The new mum remains in a serious condition in the ICU.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Emergency Caesarean Performed On Mum Following Stroke”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.