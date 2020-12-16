Eight siblings “living in dire conditions” on a campsite have been taken into care

Eight siblings found to be “living in dire conditions” on a campsite in Marbella have been taken into care by the Junta de Andalucia.

THE children were removed from their parents as a “matter of urgency” by the National Police on Thursday, December 10, and placed into the care of social services.

The German brothers and sisters, aged three months to 17-years-old were living in tents and a van in a “settlement which lacked minimum sanitary conditions”.

According to police sources, the children had no schooling and were “living in dire conditions”.

“There was no drinking water, they were surrounded by garbage and the minimum conditions of hygiene for living were not contemplated.”

The only food they received was provided by Cruz Roja (Red Cross).

The children are now in foster care centres and with foster families “to guarantee their effective protection”, and the matter is in the hands of the police and the Service for the Protection of Minors.

