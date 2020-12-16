THE Morón de la Frontera, San Francisco nursing home has eight new cases in the COVID-19 outbreak in Seville.

The town now has a total of eighteen cases in the nursing home and all precautions are being followed. The outbreak was detected when the weekly COVID-19 tests returned positive results on Wednesday December 9.

Both residents and staff have caught the virus and the PCR tests of residents on Tuesday, revealed an additional six people infected. There are also two new cases in staff and all the new infections are currently asymptomatic.

The home is following all guidelines set by the Junta de Andalucía.

