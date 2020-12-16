Earthquake In Peru

AN earthquake of magnitude 5.5 reported in Peru

According to data from Volcano Discovery, a quake measuring a magnitude of 5.5 was reported near Ciudad Satelite, Provincia de Arequipa in Peru at 12;48 local time on Wednesday, December 16.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 86 kilometres but the agency has advised that the exact details may be revised as seismologists continue to review the data.

The GFZ reported that while many people in the immediate vicinity may have felt the quake it is unlikely to have caused any significant damage. However, several locals have taken to Twitter and described the quake as “pretty big,” with one user claiming it has caused a landslide in Arequipa.

