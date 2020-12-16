Driver spotted carrying a streetlamp in his car

GUARDIA CIVIL are investigating why a driver was spotted carrying a streetlamp in his car on a road in Cadiz.

The lamppost was sticking out of the passenger window at one end, and out of the boot of the car at the other, endanger the safety of the driver and the other vehicles on the road.

He was also driving in the left lane and overtaking other cars.

A video showing the behaviour of the driver of the white vehicle was filmed by another user of the road and the Guardia Civil analysed the video to determine the identity of the driver who could be charged with a crime against road safety. The driver was located despite the registration number being covered by the foot of the streetlamp.

