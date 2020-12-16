A DOCTOR was attacked at the Alcala-Meco women’s prison in Madrid when an inmate was taken to the infirmary with a self-inflicted wound.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Prison Union CSIF in Madrid, the doctor was punched twice in the face when she was giving the inmate stitches for the cut on her arm. She told her that she would have to be admitted to the infirmary but the inmate repeated that she didn’t want to and attempted to leave.

She was restrained in order to continue the treatment, but managed to slap the doctor.

She was taken into the corridor by the prison guards while the doctor changed her coat and mask and wrote up the report on the computer.

When she left her office, the inmate was still in the corridor and she suddenly punched the doctor in the face. She was taken back to the infirmary.

The doctor returned to work the following day, as there are reportedly only three doctors out of the six needed in the prison. The union also reports a lack of nurses and assistants, and expressed their hope that the inmate would be charged, “to set an example”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctor attacked in women’s prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.