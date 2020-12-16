A TALENTED and crafty young girl raises $22 for Children’s Hospital PPE, all by making bracelets.

Hayley Orlinksy, aged seven, from Chicago Illinois, began making the bracelets in March, and originally it was just a new hobby. But the crafty girl has now gone on to sell 10,000 bracelets with the help of friends. Even her grandmother has joined in on the action.

-- Advertisement --



Hayley used FaceTime to teach school friends how to make the bracelets, so was able to stay safe and not risk infection. The proceeds go to the hospital where Hayley was born, the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Hayley told the Metro, “I saw the doctors and nurses needed help, and I was home making bracelets, so I figured I could use my talents and help them. The doctors and nurses were working so hard to take care of us, and I wanted to take care of them.”

The jewellery is available for order internationally and costs between $3 and $5, with all proceeds going towards PPE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Crafty Young Girl Raises $22 for Children’s Hospital PPE”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page