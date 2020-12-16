Covid cumulative incidence exceeds 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Covid cumulative incidence exceeds 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain

The Covid cumulative incidence rate has exceeded 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain.

In its daily update the Ministry of Health announced 11,078 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 195 deaths.

-- Advertisement --

It also revealed the cumulative incidence has increased to 201.16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Yesterday it stood at 198.77.


Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,773,290 people have been infected and 48,596 have died.

Today’s data follows a warning from PM Pedro Sanchez that restrictions will be tightened over Christmas if cases continue to rise.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid cumulative incidence exceeds 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleIllegal international table tennis gambling syndicate busted
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here