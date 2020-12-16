Covid cumulative incidence exceeds 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain

The Covid cumulative incidence rate has exceeded 200 per 100,000 inhabitants again in Spain.

In its daily update the Ministry of Health announced 11,078 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 195 deaths.

It also revealed the cumulative incidence has increased to 201.16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Yesterday it stood at 198.77.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,773,290 people have been infected and 48,596 have died.

Today’s data follows a warning from PM Pedro Sanchez that restrictions will be tightened over Christmas if cases continue to rise.

