COVID Coma Patient Told by HMRC to Personally Sign Up for Grant

A BROKE Bristol builder that is currently a COVID-19 patient in a coma, has been told by the HMRC to personally sign up for a grant that could save his family.

Chris Wall, aged 49, from Bristol is currently at St Thomas Hospital in London, and is in a coma due to COVID-19. His business is rapidly sinking under the incoming bills and his wife fears the bailiff will soon be sent in.

Chris is entitled to a grant of around £5000, offered by the HMRC to sole traders that have been affected by the global pandemic. The only problem is that he has to personally sign the paperwork, even though he is in a COVID coma.

Wife Sarah, and mum of two, is terrified of what will happen if the money cannot be accessed and even Chris’s accountant cannot sign the paperwork. The grant would see all the business debts cleared and the family would be able to focus on Chris’s health without worrying about debt collectors turning up at the family home.

