Conducted tours of Alfaz’s historic mill

IT is now possible to visit the Moli de Manec, an 18th century watermill on adjoining the Carboneras stream in Alfaz.

The mill has been municipal property since 1999 and its €250,000 rehabilitation was financed via the EU’s Regional Development Fund.

Moli de Manec is one of Alfaz’s five flour mills, a reminder of the times when cereal-growing played an important part in local agriculture.

It is located on the Reg Major, the 17th century irrigation system that brought water from Polop as far as Benidorm.

“This project was necessary to conserve not only the mill but also the immaterial heritage linked to irrigation agriculture,” said Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques during the first conducted tour of the mill.

These recommence after Christmas, although it will be essential to make a reservation beforehand.

