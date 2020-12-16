Child Mauled By Dog in Spain’s Valencia

A child was mauled by a dog in Spain’s Valencia as the owner fled the scene

A five-year-old boy required stitches after an American Staffordshire dog attacked him while he was riding his bike on Saturday afternoon, December 12 in the Xirivella industrial estate in Spain’s Valencia. The boy, Rafa, was on an outing with his grandfather César and they chose the area because “there are usually few people.”

César told Informacion that they were about to head home when he noticed the dog advancing on his grandson, with a man running behind it, shouting. “The dog managed to grab him by the arm and that destabilized me and we both went to the ground. Everything happened so fast” explained César. The owners of the dog managed to capture it and left in their car without checking on the victims of the attack.

Little Rafa suffered injuries on his right forearm, where the dog managed to sink his teeth into him, and on his leg as a result of the fall. César was able to provide part of the licence plate as well as the make and model of the car and Local Police are trying to track down the owners.

