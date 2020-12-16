Child among several injured in three-car crash

A child was among several injured in three-car crash in Malaga city.

FOUR people – a 13-year-old, two 19-year-olds and a 34-year-old man needed hospital treatment after the collision in Avenida Juan XXIII at 9.20pm on Tuesday, December 15.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, as are the conditions of the four victims.

The health services of EPES (Public Health Emergency Company) and Local Police officers attended the scene.

