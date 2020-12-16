Central Benidorm Left Without Electricity After Fire

CENTRAL Benidorm was left without electricity for several hours after a fire

The centre of Benidorm was left without any electricity for several hours on Tuesday, December 15 when a fire broke out in an electrical transformation centre at around 4:15pm. Several units of the Local Police of Benidorm rushed to the well-known Paseo de la Carretera along with members of the Provencial Fire-fighters and brought the fire under control with specialised extinguishers designed for electrical fires.

The streets of San Miguel, Martinez Oriola, Santo Domingo, Tomas Ortuno and Paseo de la Carretera were without power as a result of the fire until after 10pm.

