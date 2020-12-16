Carer Used Elderly Woman’s ID To Traffic Drugs Jailed In Alicante

CARER who used an elderly woman’s ID to traffic drugs has been jailed in Alicante

A 36-year-old Peruvian who used the identity of an 89-year-old woman she was caring for in Petrer to traffic cocaine has been jailed for six years by the Alicante court. The woman was convicted of using her client’s name without permission to receive a shipment of cocaine from Lima on December 9, 2019.

The Customs Surveillance Service of the Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport intercepted the package, which claimed to contain golf clubs, and used the telephone number provided to track the woman down. She was arrested and held without bail.

At the November 30 trial, prosecutors described the quantity of drugs seized – 18 kilos – as “an amount of notorious importance” and sentenced her to 6 years in prison.

